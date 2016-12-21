O.C. photographer facing prison time after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting teens
Christopher Brown, 42, was arrested on suspicion of lewd conduct with a child and possession of child pornography. SANTA ANA A photographer who also taught children's tumbling classes pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Irvine, Huntington Beach and Los Angeles.
