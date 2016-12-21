O.C. gifted with sun for Christmas

O.C. gifted with sun for Christmas

Christmas Day is shaping up to be mostly sunny but chilly, with highs in the low to mid-50s across Orange County. Sunday's high temperature in Santa Ana is forecast at 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with winds toward the southwest around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.

