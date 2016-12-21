O.C. gifted with sun for Christmas
Christmas Day is shaping up to be mostly sunny but chilly, with highs in the low to mid-50s across Orange County. Sunday's high temperature in Santa Ana is forecast at 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with winds toward the southwest around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|2 hr
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Anaheim
|583
|Trump should uphold DACA
|8 hr
|Brian_G
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|13 hr
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|17
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Dec 23
|Esbp
|154
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC