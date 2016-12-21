Mothers of victims take the stand as man convicted of killing 4 women faces death penalty
Serving as his own counsel, Steven Gordon points to a photo of his friend Frank Cano as Gordon presents his opening statement earlier this month. . Steven Gordon, one of two accused serial killers, laughs at remarks by the prosecuting attorney during closing arguments in his capital murder trial in Orange County Superior Court Thursday.
