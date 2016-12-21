Most Influential 2016: Cesar Covarrubias

Most Influential 2016: Cesar Covarrubias

Bio: Covarrubias has risen through the ranks, from working on affordable housing policy and strategies with communities to directing advocacy, education and outreach. He previously worked as a case manager for the Fair Housing Council of Orange County as a case manager for housing discrimination.

