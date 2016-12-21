Most Influential 2016: Andrew McMahon

Most Influential 2016: Andrew McMahon

Andrew McMahon is a singer-songwriter encouraged thousands of fans to sign up for the national bone marrow registry while on tour. Orange County native Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness held his 7th Annual Dear Jack Benefit at the Observatory in Santa Ana in November.

