More Trump protests before Electoral College vote
Hundreds of people marched across downtown Los Angeles Sunday to protest the imminent Electoral College confirmation of Donald Trump as U.S. President and to demonstrate for labor justice. Traffic in the heart of the city was brought to a standstill by the two simultaneous marches - March Against Trump and Rally and March by Californians Fearless and United.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|15 hr
|Westminster1513
|67
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|17 hr
|Casper
|152
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
|Vietnamese comic Minh Beo sentenced in sex crim...
|Dec 17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Jay Leno Tortures Vets With Electronic Human To...
|Dec 17
|Patriot
|1
