Man seriously injured after being hit by car while crossing Santa Ana street
SANTA ANA A pedestrian in his 50s is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was hit by two cars Friday evening, one of which fled, police said. The man was crossing the street at Euclid Street and Hazard Avenue in Santa Ana around 9:50 p.m. when a silver car hit him and kept going and while on the ground, a Honda ran him over, said Sgt.
