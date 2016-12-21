There are on the The Current story from Monday, titled Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimping, trafficking in Costa Mesa. In it, The Current reports that:

SANTA ANA A 25-year-old Fresno man received five years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to pimping and trafficking an underage girl in Costa Mesa, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced. Marice Lavell Curry was convicted and sentenced on felony counts of trafficking a minor, pandering a minor more than 16 years old, pimping and pandering, the D.A.'s Office said in a statement.

