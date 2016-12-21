Man pleads guilty to DUI crash that hurt 2 girls in San Juan Capistrano

SANTA ANA A convicted drunken driver pleaded guilty to again driving under the influence in a crash that injured two young girls in his vehicle and was sentenced to four years' probation and 158 days in jail, according to court records obtained Tuesday. Victor Hugo Chavez Villegas, 32, was also ordered Monday to participate in a child abuser's treatment program and 18 months in a multiple offender alcohol program.

