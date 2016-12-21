Man IDed who authorities said was killed after speeding on 55
SANTA ANA A 24-year-old man from Orange who crashed earlier this month into a car after, the California Highway Patrol said, unsafely changing lanes while speeding on the northbound 55 freeway was identified Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Anaheim
|585
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Tue
|Cheers
|2
|Trump should uphold DACA
|Tue
|Brian_G
|7
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Mon
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|17
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Dec 23
|Esbp
|154
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC