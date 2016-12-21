Lawsuit alleges Orange nail salon exploited Vietnamese workers
SANTA ANA Attorneys with Asian Americans Advancing Justice have joined a lawsuit accusing an Orange nail salon of exploiting manicurists through alleged wage abuses the civil rights group contends are common in the industry. The complaint, filed last week in Orange County Superior Court on behalf of four Vietnamese American women who used to work at Tustin Nail Spa, which is in Orange on North Tustin Street.
