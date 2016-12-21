Hypodermic needles wash ashore on West Newport beach
Amanda Herbert, 27, holds up a suspicious-looking vial in Newport Beach on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Herbert said she has not seen the beach "this bad" with trash and debris.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|WSA
|587
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Tue
|Cheers
|2
|Trump should uphold DACA
|Tue
|Brian_G
|7
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|17
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Dec 23
|Esbp
|154
