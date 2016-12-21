Hacienda Heights woman pleads guilty to hit-and-run that killed one, injured another

SANTA ANA >> A Hacienda Heights driver pleaded guilty in a woman's death and another woman's injury for in incident in which she ran a red light and hit them in La Habra, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Caroline Sujin Kim, 23, was speeding on Whittier Boulevard at about 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2013, when she drove through a red light at Rigsby Street and crashed her car into two pedestrians, 38-year-old Sandra Cellabos of La Habra and 43-year-old Michelle M., who were crossing in a crosswalk, according to the DA's statement.

