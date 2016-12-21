Fast-moving cold front brings more rain to California

A motorist driving an Isuzu hits a large puddle on W. Garden Grove Blvd. and Fairview St. as a warm weather front brings rain on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, 2016, in Garden Grove, Calif. Jared Gaston, 25, of Santa Ana hesitated before jumping flooded Fairview Street to get to Starbucks to meet a friend as a warm weather front brings rain Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Garden Grove, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.