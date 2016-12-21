Family gathers to see historic painting by Long Beacha s Fanny Bixby Spencer

Granddaughter Frances “Kika” Franco, from left, of Corona, great granddaughter Julie Hernandez, of Moreno Valley, and granddaughter Sophia Espino, of Carson, gaze at a painting of their grandmother, great grandmother Maria Tome at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana on Friday. The painting portrait of an Apache woman Maria Tome was painted in 1929 by artist Fanny Bixby Spencer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.