3 snitch scandal investigations threa...

3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change for sheriff, D.A.

There are 1 comment on the The Wave story from Saturday Dec 31, titled 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change for sheriff, D.A.. In it, The Wave reports that:

Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders, left, and District Attorney Tony Rackauckas break out in an argument as Sheriff Sandra Hutchens sits at center during a forum on the future of Orange County's justice system held February 2016 at The Orange County Register in Santa Ana . Scott Dekraai listens in a Santa Ana courtroom April 2014.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mar

United States

#1 10 hrs ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driverÂ’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... 18 min mar 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 5 hr JOE MAMA 589
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 7 hr Casper bp dms clicka 155
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... 8 hr Rene Rio 9
News Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California... Mon Knock off purse s... 10
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Sun anonymous 19
News Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California Dec 31 tellinitlikeitis 3
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC