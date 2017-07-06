Needelman corruption case trial date set for Oct. 16
Needelman corruption case trial date set for Oct. 16 Needelman and the two other defendants in the case would have separate trials. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2uvxlr7 The political corruption trial of former Brevard County Clerk of Courts Mitch Needelman is scheduled to begin on Oct. 16 - more than four years after his arrest.
