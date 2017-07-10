Meghan Markle's uncle is a bishop wit...

Meghan Markle's uncle is a bishop with his own church

EXCLUSIVE: Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle's uncle is a bishop leading his OWN church - just like Prince's grandmother the Queen who is head of the Church of England Meghan Markle's uncle, Frederick Markle, 75, is the leader of the Eastern Orthodox Catholic Church in America, DailyMail.com has learned The clergyman goes by the title Bishop Dismas and runs a single tumbledown chapel in Sanford, Florida, which is described as following Orthodox tradition He is related to the Suits star via his brother, Thomas Wayne Markle, 72, who is the actress's father Close friend Barry Sterner said the reclusive Markle may be the only person who still attends the church, whose roots go back to the 1930s In contrast Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, with an estimated one million weekly worshipers Harry's other link to the Orthodox faith is via ... (more)

