Zoo vows to continue education plan following governor's veto for funding

Officials with the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens said they will continue moving forward with their plans to build a state-of-the-art educational facility for students of all ages despite Gov. Rick Scott vetoing $854,677 from the state budget to fund the project. "Nothing has been halted, and none of our plans are changing," said Charles Davis, president of the zoo's board of directors.

