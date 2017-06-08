Zoo vows to continue education plan following governor's veto for funding
Officials with the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens said they will continue moving forward with their plans to build a state-of-the-art educational facility for students of all ages despite Gov. Rick Scott vetoing $854,677 from the state budget to fund the project. "Nothing has been halted, and none of our plans are changing," said Charles Davis, president of the zoo's board of directors.
