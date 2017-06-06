Wondermade expands cafe, menu
Wondermade will double the size of its current location starting this Friday by expanding into the space next door. The specialty sweets cafe was opened by Nathan and Jenn Clark in 2014 with a simple menu of marshmallows, Rice Krispy treats, s'mores and drinks.
