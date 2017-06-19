VIDEO: Former President Jimmy Carter ...

VIDEO: Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The nation's 39th president is going viral after a video surfaced of the former Commander in Chief on a Delta Airlines flight. On Thursday, Twitter user James Sheffield tweeted the video of Carter on the flight, shaking hands with every single passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best places to stay at and highlights to seenea... 51 min Visitor 1
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 7 hr The Peoples Media 1,089
Ursula Sunshine Assaid (Aug '11) Sun Kelli Bell Bono 22
News Lake County deputies graduate from anti-drug tr... Sat Old Man 1
Private eye company Jun 16 beekeepeer 5
more black on white crime! (Aug '13) Jun 15 strawng 111
Election Who do you support for Attorney General in Flor... (Oct '10) Jun 13 ORIGINAL WILLARD 2,226
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC