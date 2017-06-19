VIDEO: Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight
The nation's 39th president is going viral after a video surfaced of the former Commander in Chief on a Delta Airlines flight. On Thursday, Twitter user James Sheffield tweeted the video of Carter on the flight, shaking hands with every single passenger.
