Suspected hit-and-run driver left scene as victim recites plate number, Sanford police say
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talkina trash: Deltona seeks 3rd party consulta...
|7 hr
|overit
|1
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Tue
|The Peoples Media
|1,095
|Best places to stay at and highlights to seenea...
|Jun 19
|Visitor
|1
|Ursula Sunshine Assaid (Aug '11)
|Jun 18
|Kelli Bell Bono
|22
|Lake County deputies graduate from anti-drug tr...
|Jun 17
|Old Man
|1
|Private eye company
|Jun 16
|beekeepeer
|5
|more black on white crime! (Aug '13)
|Jun 15
|strawng
|111
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC