Suspect arrested for man's death following April Leesburg Bikefest shooting
Authorities have arrested a third person in the April 29 shooting of David Donovan, 41,, according to the Leesburg Police Department. Miguel Angel Torres, 37, was detained about 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
