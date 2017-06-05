Seminole State to offer easy, mobile, personalized student financial services
Seminole State College, today, announced a new partnership with CampusLogic, the only platform to deliver easy, mobile, personalized student financial services. With this partnership, Seminole State College will simplify financial aid processes for students, families, and staff by streamlining the financial aid experience, while also reducing paperwork and administrative costs for the institution's financial aid office.
