Sanford man accused of selling deadly drug mixture charged with first-degree murder

A 20-year-old Sanford man was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder after being accused of selling a deadly mixture of drugs to a man earlier this year, officials said Tuesday. Timothy Leon Wilson Jr. is suspected of selling heroin and furanyl fentanyl to 29-year-old Jesse Bardwell, who died of a drug overdose April 4, according to Todd Brown, spokesman for the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties.

