Sanford man accused of selling deadly drug mixture charged with first-degree murder
A 20-year-old Sanford man was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder after being accused of selling a deadly mixture of drugs to a man earlier this year, officials said Tuesday. Timothy Leon Wilson Jr. is suspected of selling heroin and furanyl fentanyl to 29-year-old Jesse Bardwell, who died of a drug overdose April 4, according to Todd Brown, spokesman for the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Attorney General in Flor... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|ORIGINAL WILLARD
|2,226
|Foreclosures: Joe Firmani wants to buy a diamon... (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|jpedonti
|5
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Mon
|RuffnReddy
|3
|Murder suspect wanted in Orlando caught in Deltona
|Mon
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Private eye company
|Sun
|beekeepeer
|1
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Sun
|The Peoples Media
|1,078
|Criminal (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Bryce
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC