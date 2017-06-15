Sanford investors hope to turn old Mayfair Hotel building into luxury resort

The old Mayfair Hotel in downtown Sanford, owned by the New Tribes Mission organization since 1977, is now on the market and a hotel company plans to buy it and restore into a luxury hotel. The old Mayfair Hotel in downtown Sanford, owned by the New Tribes Mission organization since 1977, is now on the market and a hotel company plans to buy it and restore into a luxury hotel.

