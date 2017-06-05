Nick Gordon's girl: I feared I'd be n...

Nick Gordon's girl: I feared I'd be next Bobbi Kristina

57 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Bobbi Kristina Brown's fiance Nick Gordon has been charged with beating his new girlfriend, Laura Leal, at his mother's Sanford, Florida home Leal, 26, exclusively tells DailyMail.com that attack lasted for hours and 6'1" Gordon pinned her to the bed, punching her so hard she saw stars Leal, who is 5'1" managed to fight back and smashed Gordon's nose with a heavy candle then ran to his mother's bedroom to beg for protection Leal, a restaurant worker, met Gordon, 28, in a bar and he convinced her he had kicked drugs after going into rehab 'In all sincerity we never talked about Bobbi Kristina.

