Nick Gordon arrest will add layer of evidence to Bobbi Kristina case
The Fulton County District Attorney's office are conducting a criminal investigation into Bobbi Kristina's 2015 death and say they will be looking to the new case by their associates in Florda after Nick was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and beating his girlfriend. The Attorney's office said in a statement to People magazine: "We have consistently refrained from commenting on our investigation into the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown because of our general policy regarding commenting on open criminal investigations.
