'I'm gonna die': Body-cam footage shows drama unfolding in deadly Sanford shooting

Dramatic body-camera footage released Monday shows the capture of suspect Allen Cashe moments after a March shooting that left a mother and her young son dead and four others wounded in Sanford. When shots first rang out, Officer Ivan Ivanov was close enough to hear that something was going on, records show.

