Do mechanics or dealers pay for service bay robots?

If robotics are to make their way to automotive service areas, one fundamental question will first have to be answered: Would robots in service be considered a tool to help techs do their jobs, like a good set of wrenches - and thus the financial responsibility of the tech - or a piece of dealership-owned capital equipment, such as a lift? If we're to use the way most current service departments operate as a guide, the answer to the question might determine who would potentially buy them, and whether they get built at all. It may seem outlandish that a technician would be asked to purchase robotics, such as perhaps an exoskeleton suit, that might cost tens - or even hundreds - of thousands of dollars.

