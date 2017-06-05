Bobby Kristina's beau arrested for as...

Bobby Kristina's beau arrested for assaulting new girlfriend

Washington, June 11 - Baseball shortstop Nick Gordon, who was held legally responsible for the death of his girlfriend and singer Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015, has been arrested in Florida for reportedly kidnapping and beating his current girlfriend. Gordon was taken into custody on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

