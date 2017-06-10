Bobbi Kristina's Boyfriend Nick Gordon Arrested for Domestic...
Nick Gordon -- Bobbi Kristina Brown 's boyfriend who was found legally responsible for her death -- has been arrested for domestic violence and kidnapping his current girlfriend. Gordon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in Sanford, Florida.
