As dog flu outbreak widens, experts call for flu shots

The local outbreak of canine flu that began in May has now infected more than 82 dogs in Florida, killing at least four of them, and has temporarily closed both a leading Orlando shelter and an unidentified The highly contagious bug is also prompting changes at county animal shelters in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake. One of the nation's top authorities on the disease is recommending that virtually all dogs should be given the two-part vaccine.

