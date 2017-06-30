Arrest made in 2015 Sanford homicide case3 MinsOfficials said the...

Arrest made in 2015 Sanford homicide ...

Arrest made in 2015 Sanford homicide case

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Click Orlando

Sanford Police have arrested a man in connection to a 2015 homicide case where the victim was found in his car in Volusia County. Officials said the Andre Robertson, 28, was found in his vehicle on December 31, 2015, in the 2600 block of Reed Ellis Road in the Kratzert Conservation Area.

