Public Information Meeting for Wekiva Parkway Section 7B
The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting about the Wekiva Parkway Section 7B Design Project in Seminole County. The public meeting is being held to review the preliminary design for these non-tolled road improvements.
