Outlaws biker arrested for shooting during Bikefest
Marc Edward Knotts was arrested at 2140 N. Magnolia Ave. in Ocala, which is the address listed for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|17 hr
|heartbroken
|1
|1983 Wife Shoots Husband in "Self-Defense"
|Tue
|JosephHusted
|1
|Buy your crack on Landsdown
|Mon
|oink o hara
|2
|Tavares H.S. Assistant Athletic Director Gavin ... (Dec '13)
|Mon
|baylaker
|14
|"bad" pockets in Oviedo?
|May 13
|Cathte
|1
|Relocating to Lake Mary (Nov '10)
|May 12
|Fitus T Bluster
|15
|White people are devils!
|May 10
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC