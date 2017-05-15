Outlaws biker arrested for shooting d...

Outlaws biker arrested for shooting during Bikefest

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Marc Edward Knotts was arrested at 2140 N. Magnolia Ave. in Ocala, which is the address listed for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home... 17 hr heartbroken 1
1983 Wife Shoots Husband in "Self-Defense" Tue JosephHusted 1
Buy your crack on Landsdown Mon oink o hara 2
News Tavares H.S. Assistant Athletic Director Gavin ... (Dec '13) Mon baylaker 14
"bad" pockets in Oviedo? May 13 Cathte 1
Relocating to Lake Mary (Nov '10) May 12 Fitus T Bluster 15
White people are devils! May 10 Fitus T Bluster 4
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC