NBC announces its first new sitcom for 2017-18 TV season
Howerton plays a philosophy scholar who settles for a job teaching Advanced Placement biology to high school students, but starts scheming. NBC previously announced two drama pickups: "Rise" starring Josh Radner as a dedicated teacher, and military intelligence drama "For God & Country" with Anne Heche.
