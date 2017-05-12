Longwood mayor, School Board chairman vie for Seminole commission seat
The Republican primary for the Seminole County Commission is still 15 months away, but already two high-profile politicians - Longwood Mayor Joe Durso and School Board Chairman Amy Lockhart - have cast their names to run for the District 4 seat long held by Commissioner Carlton Henley. "I turned 84 this past January, so it's time for somebody else to serve," Henley said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocating to Lake Mary (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|15
|White people are devils!
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|9 Investigates: Debary child sex trafficking su...
|May 6
|oink o hara
|2
|Social Security Cards stolen at 400 Market St.,...
|Apr 29
|SHANE STRASSBERG
|1
|Heroin (May '13)
|Apr 28
|danb79
|70
|Lcso same ol double standard
|Apr 26
|Regular gal
|26
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Apr 20
|The Peoples Media
|1,070
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC