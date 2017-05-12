Longwood mayor, School Board chairman...

Longwood mayor, School Board chairman vie for Seminole commission seat

The Republican primary for the Seminole County Commission is still 15 months away, but already two high-profile politicians - Longwood Mayor Joe Durso and School Board Chairman Amy Lockhart - have cast their names to run for the District 4 seat long held by Commissioner Carlton Henley. "I turned 84 this past January, so it's time for somebody else to serve," Henley said Friday.

Fire Weather Watch for Seminole County was issued at May 12 at 3:22PM EDT

