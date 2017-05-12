Longwood mayor, School Board chairman vie for Seminole commission seat

The Republican primary for the Seminole County Commission is still 15 months away, but already two high-profile politicians - Longwood Mayor Joe Durso and School Board Chairman Amy Lockhart - have cast their names to run for the District 4 seat long held by Commissioner Carlton Henley. "I turned 84 this past January, so it's time for somebody else to serve," Henley said Friday.

