Grief counselors will be at school attended by student killed by SunRail train
Grief counselors will be at the school attended by the 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a SunRail train in Sanford last week. Sanford police say 13-year-old Marcees Kilpatrick was about to cross the train tracks around 5:45 p.m. Friday when he was clipped by the side of the SunRail train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White people are devils!
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|21 hr
|The Peoples Media
|1,072
|Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag...
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|May 18
|Runrun
|2
|1983 Wife Shoots Husband in "Self-Defense"
|May 16
|JosephHusted
|1
|Buy your crack on Landsdown
|May 15
|oink o hara
|2
|Tavares H.S. Assistant Athletic Director Gavin ... (Dec '13)
|May 15
|baylaker
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC