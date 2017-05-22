Grief counselors will be at school attended by student killed by SunRail train

Grief counselors will be at the school attended by the 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a SunRail train in Sanford last week. Sanford police say 13-year-old Marcees Kilpatrick was about to cross the train tracks around 5:45 p.m. Friday when he was clipped by the side of the SunRail train.

