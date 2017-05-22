Grief counselors will be at school at...

Grief counselors will be at school attended by student killed by SunRail train

Grief counselors will be at the school attended by the 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a SunRail train in Sanford last week. Sanford police say 13-year-old Marcees Kilpatrick was about to cross the train tracks around 5:45 p.m. Friday when he was clipped by the side of the SunRail train.

