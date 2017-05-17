Greyhound owners sue Seminole over do...

Greyhound owners sue Seminole over dog-injury rules

In an effort to prevent similar efforts elsewhere, greyhound owners and breeders are suing Seminole County over an ordinance requiring trainers to report racing dog injuries. The legal battle comes after the Legislature did not adopt statewide regulations to require the injury reports, an effort pushed by Massachusetts-based Grey2K USA Worldwide and other animal-rights advocates.

