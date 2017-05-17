Greyhound owners sue Seminole over dog-injury rules
In an effort to prevent similar efforts elsewhere, greyhound owners and breeders are suing Seminole County over an ordinance requiring trainers to report racing dog injuries. The legal battle comes after the Legislature did not adopt statewide regulations to require the injury reports, an effort pushed by Massachusetts-based Grey2K USA Worldwide and other animal-rights advocates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|22 hr
|heartbroken
|1
|1983 Wife Shoots Husband in "Self-Defense"
|Tue
|JosephHusted
|1
|Buy your crack on Landsdown
|Mon
|oink o hara
|2
|Tavares H.S. Assistant Athletic Director Gavin ... (Dec '13)
|Mon
|baylaker
|14
|"bad" pockets in Oviedo?
|May 13
|Cathte
|1
|Relocating to Lake Mary (Nov '10)
|May 12
|Fitus T Bluster
|15
|White people are devils!
|May 10
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC