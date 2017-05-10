Fla. to honor Trayvon Martin with bac...

Fla. to honor Trayvon Martin with bachelor's degree

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: New York Daily News

Trayvon Martin. Trayvon, 17, was slain in a 2012 shooting in Sanford, Fla., by neighborhood crime-watch captain George Zimmerman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buy your crack on Landsdown 1 hr Fed Up 1
"bad" pockets in Oviedo? 22 hr Cathte 1
Relocating to Lake Mary (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 15
White people are devils! May 10 Fitus T Bluster 4
News 9 Investigates: Debary child sex trafficking su... May 6 oink o hara 2
Social Security Cards stolen at 400 Market St.,... Apr 29 SHANE STRASSBERG 1
Heroin (May '13) Apr 28 danb79 70
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC