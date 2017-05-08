First direct flight from Stansted to ...

First direct flight from Stansted to Jamaica proves a hit with holiday-makers

Thursday May 4

The first ever direct service from Stansted Airport to Jamaica has taken off with nearly 300 holiday-makers on board. Thomson Airways is operating a weekly service to the Caribbean island this summer, using a state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

