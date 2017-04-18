Zimmerman Lied So Bond Is Revoked; Was He Can
Circuit Judge Kenneth Lester agreed with prosecutors that Zimmerman and his wife, Shellie, misled the court during his earlier bond hearing
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry (Jenna) cetto
|Sun
|Ed bigg
|1
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Apr 16
|The Peoples Media
|1,067
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr 16
|overit
|1
|Winter Park bicyclist dies after collision with... (Sep '08)
|Apr 13
|djdjdjdjdjfjgjghl...
|112
|Maitland mortgage-lender Transland facing probe... (Dec '07)
|Apr 11
|Anonymous
|9
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|24
|Heroin (May '13)
|Apr 10
|SunniD
|55
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC