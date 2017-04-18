Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman to appear in federal court in Orlando
Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub massacre gunman Omar Mateen, will appear federal court Wednesday morning in downtown Orlando, prosecutors said. Salman is scheduled to appear before Judge Spaulding at 10 a.m. She faces aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice charges.
