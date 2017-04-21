Teen charged with robbing Sanford's mayor at gunpoint sentenced to nine years in prison
Jermine Horne, 19, was sentenced to nine years in prison for robbing Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett at gunpoint and stealing his car. Jermine Horne, 19, was sentenced to nine years in prison for robbing Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett at gunpoint and stealing his car.
