Teen charged with robbing Sanford's m...

Teen charged with robbing Sanford's mayor at gunpoint sentenced to nine years in prison

35 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Jermine Horne, 19, was sentenced to nine years in prison for robbing Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett at gunpoint and stealing his car.

Sanford, FL

