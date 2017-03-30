Seminole concerned about tax collector's spending
Every year, the Seminole County Tax Collector's Office hands the county millions of dollars in excess fees collected from residents who obtain auto tags, pay property taxes, apply for concealed weapons permits or renew their boat registration. Seminole then uses that cash infusion - about $4.5 million this fiscal year - to pay for various services, including fixing roads, maintaining parks, operating libraries, putting up street lights and improving trails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|23 hr
|The Peoples Media
|1,055
|My tax money (Sep '16)
|Mar 30
|The Peoples Media
|15
|Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|TashaD
|201
|**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08)
|Mar 27
|Signal26
|32
|White people are devils!
|Mar 25
|Whitesareweak
|3
|SunRail sets ridership record
|Mar 23
|jhharvey
|1
|Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08)
|Mar 22
|Lance
|264
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC