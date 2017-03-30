Seminole concerned about tax collecto...

Seminole concerned about tax collector's spending

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Every year, the Seminole County Tax Collector's Office hands the county millions of dollars in excess fees collected from residents who obtain auto tags, pay property taxes, apply for concealed weapons permits or renew their boat registration. Seminole then uses that cash infusion - about $4.5 million this fiscal year - to pay for various services, including fixing roads, maintaining parks, operating libraries, putting up street lights and improving trails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) 23 hr The Peoples Media 1,055
My tax money (Sep '16) Mar 30 The Peoples Media 15
News Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08) Mar 29 TashaD 201
**beware** consolidated transmission in sanford... (Dec '08) Mar 27 Signal26 32
White people are devils! Mar 25 Whitesareweak 3
News SunRail sets ridership record Mar 23 jhharvey 1
News Settling cruise bill has been rough sailing (Mar '08) Mar 22 Lance 264
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,994,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC