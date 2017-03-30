Seminole concerned about tax collector's spending

Every year, the Seminole County Tax Collector's Office hands the county millions of dollars in excess fees collected from residents who obtain auto tags, pay property taxes, apply for concealed weapons permits or renew their boat registration. Seminole then uses that cash infusion - about $4.5 million this fiscal year - to pay for various services, including fixing roads, maintaining parks, operating libraries, putting up street lights and improving trails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.