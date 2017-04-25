Seminole commissioners delay vote on trail for 'Lake Monroe Loop'

Avid bicyclists will have to wait longer for the opportunity to pedal their way around Lake Monroe on a continuous paved trail. Seminole County commissioners Tuesday postponed a decision on the exact route for a 3.6-mile bike path that would connect the eastern end of the existing Riverwalk Trail at Mellonville Avenue to an existing trail on State Road 415 at the St. Johns River Bridge in Volusia County .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.