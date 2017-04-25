Seminole commissioners delay vote on trail for 'Lake Monroe Loop'
Avid bicyclists will have to wait longer for the opportunity to pedal their way around Lake Monroe on a continuous paved trail. Seminole County commissioners Tuesday postponed a decision on the exact route for a 3.6-mile bike path that would connect the eastern end of the existing Riverwalk Trail at Mellonville Avenue to an existing trail on State Road 415 at the St. Johns River Bridge in Volusia County .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sanford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lcso same ol double standard
|20 hr
|Regular gal
|23
|Heroin (May '13)
|Mon
|Shauna
|62
|What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11)
|Apr 20
|The Peoples Media
|1,070
|Indecent exposure @ Bank Of America
|Apr 20
|Old Man
|1
|Terry (Jenna) cetto
|Apr 16
|Ed bigg
|1
|Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure
|Apr 16
|overit
|1
|Winter Park bicyclist dies after collision with... (Sep '08)
|Apr 13
|djdjdjdjdjfjgjghl...
|112
Find what you want!
Search Sanford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC