Sanford resident stranded in Haiti in...

Sanford resident stranded in Haiti in immigration quagmire

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The Help Henry campaign was started by a group of Sanford residents who want to help 24-year-old Henry Dorvil return from Haiti. Dorvil went to Haiti because of issues with his immigration but hasn't been able to return since December 2016.

