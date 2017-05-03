Sanford man accused of kidnapping, ra...

Sanford man accused of kidnapping, raping teen was on probation for similar crime

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: WFTV Orlando

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the February kidnapping and sexual battery of a teenage girl outside a Walmart store in Sanford, the Sanford Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sanford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Social Security Cards stolen at 400 Market St.,... Apr 29 SHANE STRASSBERG 1
Heroin (May '13) Apr 28 danb79 70
Lcso same ol double standard Apr 26 Regular gal 26
What About Lake Sheriff Borders? (Nov '11) Apr 20 The Peoples Media 1,070
Indecent exposure @ Bank Of America Apr 20 Old Man 1
Terry (Jenna) cetto Apr 16 Ed bigg 1
News Brush fire causes evacuations, I-4 lane closure Apr 16 overit 1
See all Sanford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sanford Forum Now

Sanford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sanford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sanford, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC