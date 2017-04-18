Prosecutors seek death penalty agains...

Prosecutors seek death penalty against man accused of killing 2, wounding 4

Seminole County prosecutors on Tuesday filed notice that they would seek the death penalty against the Sanford man accused of kicking his way into his girlfriend's home and opening fire with an assault rifle, killing her and her 8-year-old son and wounding four other people. A Seminole County grand jury on Monday indicted Allen Cashe on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the March 27 shooting spree.

